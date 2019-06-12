Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Elaine Bryant

Elaine Bryant Obituary
Elaine Bryant

May 10, 1924 - June 9, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Elaine Bryant, 95, residing in Osceola, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born to the late Teofiel and Velma (Schieb) Maeyens on May 10, 1924 in South Bend, Indiana. On August 18, 1945 in Niles, Michigan she married Basil E. Bryant, Jr., who has preceded her in death on January 31, 2019.

During World War II, Elaine worked as one of the Rosie Riveters at the Rivars defence factory in Mishawaka, Indiana. After the war, Elaine worked at Williams S. Moore Company in sales as well as a bookkeeper. She then worked for J. C. Penny before retiring in 1983.

Elaine is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Bryant, Patricia Rossner, and Debra Hochstetler; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Stevie) Kovac, Angela (Chuck) Wheat, Kristin (Jeremiah Stone) Bryant, Sarah (Preston) Dodd, Joe (Becky) Krupp, Jason Krupp, and Shawn (Cindy) Rossner); and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Bryant; her sister, Alice Nutting; and her brother, Toefiel Maeyens.

Expressions of sympathy for Elaine may be donated to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617 or Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd., #101, South Bend, IN 46628.

Graveside Services for Elaine will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 South, South Bend, IN 46628. Pastor Dave Welling will officiate. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019
