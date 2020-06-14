Elaine Eskridge
Feb. 6, 1941 - June 10, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Elaine Eskridge, 79, of Beech Grove, IN, formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully with her loving husband, Charles Eskridge at her side on June 10, 2020. She was born in Duluth, MN, February 6, 1941 to the late Arlie and Hazel (Sorensen) Nybo. Elaine was a homemaker for most of her life. The most important part of her life was her loving husband Charles and her ever growing family. She was kind, loving and giving to all of them. Elaine gave more of herself than she ever took in this life, as her family was everything to her. She loved to sew and crochet. She spent many hours sitting in her rocking chair crocheting blankets. She made sure that each of us was blessed with one of her beautiful blankets that she spent hours making. Elaine said they were made from love and would not only keep us warm, but would cover us with her love. She also had a love of butterflies and we all made sure that each card or plant that we sent her had her beloved butterflies on them. She said that butterflies were free to fly anywhere. As we say goodbye to this amazing wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma we know that she is flying free like her butterflies and is at peace in God's loving arms.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Charles Eskridge of Beech Grove, IN; her five siblings, Gloria Inman of IN, Patricia Sheppard of MO, Kathy Nybo of IL, Keith Nybo of IN, and Ernie Nybo of IN; four children, Pamala Hill of Indianapolis, IN, Debra Seese of Granger, IN, Denise Eskridge of Enid, OK, and Kenneth Eskridge (Alicia) of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Crawford) Holder of El Reno, OK, Brittney (Billingsly) Menjivar of El Reno, OK, Drew Billingsly of Englewood, CO, Tonya (Grossnickle) McDonel of Bangkok, Thailand, Amanda (Coleman) Chabakh of Indianapolis, IN, Nathan Coleman of Indianapolis, IN, Stephanie (Seese) Funnell of Elkhart, IN, and Jake Seese of Granger, IN; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Edward Coleman and Joseph Seese; and grandson, Christopher Crawford. Per her request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries & Crematory, Indianapolis, IN. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.