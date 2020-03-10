|
|
Elaine M.
(Rospopo) Gulas
March 6, 1946 - March 6, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Elaine M. (Rospopo) Gulas, 74, of Timberline Trace South, Granger, Indiana, passed away at 11:30pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 6, 1946 in Mishawaka to Frank and Elizabeth (Fozo) Rospopo both of whom preceded her in death. She worked as an executive secretary for Wheelabrator and then as an administrative assistant at AEP until her retirement. She is survived by her children, Natalie (Matt) Furfaro of Goshen, Drew (Shelli) Gulas of Mishawaka, and Paul (Christy) Gulas of West Lafayette, Indiana; and four grandchildren: Isabella, Domenic, Troy, and Evan. Also surviving is her brother, Steven M. Rospopo and her life partner, Robert G. Gardner. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edwardsburg, Michigan on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00am. Friends will be received from 4 until 8pm TODAY, Tuesday, March 10 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana and also one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. The family has asked that memorial contributions in Elaine's memory be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020