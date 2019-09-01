|
Elaine Marie
Thompson
Dec. 23, 1936 - Aug. 27, 2019
NILES, IN - Elaine Marie Thompson, 82, passed away at 10:50pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
Elaine was born on December 23, 1936. in South Haven, MI, to the late Arthur Franklin and Myrtle Ann (Corrie) Smith. Elaine was also preceded in death by a stillborn son, Robert Arthur Thompson; and brother, James Smith. On March 30, 1957, at the Congregational Church in South Haven, MI, Elaine married Mark McKim “Mac” Thompson, and he passed away on December 4, 2014.
Elaine is survived by her children, Mark David (& Donna) Thompson of Niles, Thomas Arthur (& Karan) Thompson of Rochester, New York, Troy McKim (& Angela) Thompson of Niles, and Jennifer Marie (& William Boothe) Thompson-Boothe of South Bend; grandchildren, Mark (& Shawnetta) Thompson, Samantha Thompson, Sarah (& Ash) Scarbrough, Benjamin Thompson, Rebecca Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Duane Thompson, Mathew (& Rachel) Colburn, Madison Boothe, and Mason Boothe; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Elizabeth, and Sophia Scarbrough, and Mark, Molly, and Maggie Thompson; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Smith and Fran Thompson.
Elaine enjoyed working for Garrett Laboratories with her friends in Niles. She liked to sew, bake, and watching South Haven sunsets. She enjoyed her monthly Card Club with her girlfriends. She spent as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren including their sports and music activities. She enjoyed all the family gatherings and talking to the birds and watching it rain from her front porch.
The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Terrace at Longmeadow for the great care they provided for their mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Lights Hospice, 1820 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan, 641 South Crystal Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022.
The family of Elaine M. Thompson will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in HALLBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles. The visitation will conclude with a Celebration of Life Service lead by Pastor Ed Slate. Burial will be private in Silverbrook Cemetery at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019