Elaine V. Lubbers



Nov. 20, 1927 - Feb. 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Elaine V. Lubbers, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend, IN. She was born on November 20, 1927 in Springfield, OH.



One of four daughters born to the late William and Victorina Lubbers, Elaine was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemarie L. Hickey and twins, Marjorie Ann and Frances Ann Lubbers, all previously of South Bend. Elaine attended Marquette University, after graduating from John Adams High School in South Bend.



Elaine had a fascinating career starting out as a buyer for men's and children's clothing at the former Roos Atkins in San Francisco. However, the lure of the family business called her back to work at the store that her father founded, RECO Sporting Goods, in downtown South Bend. After the store closed in 1969, Elaine followed her passion for caring for others, and worked in social services with patients and their families at Memorial Hospital.



Elaine brightened the lives of others in a multitude of ways. Her quick wit, delightful laugh, and wonderful sense of humor drew people to her. She took a genuine interest in others, and had the uncanny ability to see the best in a person. Elaine generously extended kindness to others, and her entire persona made everyone feel special - that they mattered - whether family or not.



Elaine is survived by her six nieces and nephews: Guru Bandhu Singh Khalsa of Wasilla, AK, Karen M. Hickey of South Bend, Maureen Hickey Ervin of Woodbury, MN, Patrick Hickey, Sr. of Asheville, NC, Sheila Hickey Burke of Minneapolis, MN, and Jerry P. Hickey of Paris, France.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Auguste's Cottage at West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care and love given to Elaine over the past several years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30-11:00am on Monday prior to Mass at the church. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Elaine may be donated to REAL Services, Inc., 1151 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.