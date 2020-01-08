|
|
Elaine Vail-Mynhier Reed
May 7, 1931 - Jan. 5, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Elaine Vail-Mynhier Reed, 88, of Cassopolis, Michigan, formerly of New Paris, died 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Cass County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 7, 1931 in Bremen to Herbert & R. Vandella (McGowen) Ogle. On Dec. 24, 1950, she married Russel L. Vail and he died Dec. 31, 1976. Then on Sept. 1, 1984, she married Lloyd Mynhier and he died Sept. 29, 2003. Later she married James Reed on Feb. 14, 2007.
Surviving are her husband, James Reed of Cassopolis, Michigan; daughters, Cynthia (Dale) Culp of Goshen and Bonnie Sutherland (Ronnie Ehler) of Kewanna; son, Phillip (Cathy) Vail of New Paris, 2 stepdaughters, 3 stepsons, numerous grandchildren & step-grandchildren; and a sister, Garlene Stone of Goshen.
Preceding her in death are her parents and husbands, Russel Vail & Lloyd Mynhier.
Elaine was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School. She worked at Johnson Controls for 31 years and was a member of Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Nappanee.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. Funeral service on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 27201 CR 46, Nappanee. Elder Michael Pitney will officiate. Burial will follow at New Paris Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Providence Primitive Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020