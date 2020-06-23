Elder Truman



Diggins Sr.



1945 - 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - You are most welcome to join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of Elder Truman Diggins Sr. (1945-2020), husband, father, teacher, in a Memorial Service event on Saturday, June 27, from 4pm - 7pm at 212 Dundee St., South Bend, IN. Come and share barbecue, thoughts, and memories with friends and family. Hope you can attend!





