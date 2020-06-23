Elder Truman Diggins Sr.
Elder Truman

Diggins Sr.

1945 - 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - You are most welcome to join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of Elder Truman Diggins Sr. (1945-2020), husband, father, teacher, in a Memorial Service event on Saturday, June 27, from 4pm - 7pm at 212 Dundee St., South Bend, IN. Come and share barbecue, thoughts, and memories with friends and family. Hope you can attend!


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
