Eldon G. Kronewitter
Feb. 7, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Eldon G. Kronewitter, 91, of South Bend passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka. He was born February 7, 1929 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Wilfred and Vauna (Miller) Kronewitter. On February 20, 1971 in Chicago, IL, Eldon married Gloria (Labbe) Kronewitter who preceded him in death on March 3, 2012.
Eldon is survived by his nieces, Anita (Herbert) Whitaker of South Bend, IN, Carol (Gary) Whitaker of Houston, TX, Sandra (Merv) Phillips of Oceanside, CA, Donna (Doug) Dickens of South Bend, IN, and Lora Beth (Benjamin) Glacia of Mishawaka, IN; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Eldon is preceded in death by his brothers, Wilfred Kronewitter, Jr. and Lewis Kronewitter; sister, Anna Mae Widup; and nephew, John L. Kronewitter.
Eldon served his country in the United States Army. He attended Earlham College before completing his Master's degree in Political Science at the University of Michigan. He worked as an administrator for the U.S. Public Health Services which allowed him to travel all over the world. Eldon enjoyed watching politics and reading. He was a member of the Lions Club and Albright United Methodist Church.
A Funeral service for Eldon will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Contributions in memory of Eldon may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Albright United Methodist Church, 504 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
