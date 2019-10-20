Home

Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
Eldon Robison


1956 - 2019
Eldon Robison Obituary
Eldon Robison

Nov. 14, 1956 - Sept. 21, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Eldon C. Robison, 62, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away September 21.

Eldon was born on November 14, 1956 in Mishawaka. He grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1974 graduate of Mishawaka High School. In 1980, he was graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington.

Eldon is survived by his daughter, Oriane Robison of Bloomington and his mother, Mary (Rohrer) Robison of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Robison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, October 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka. Visitation will take place before Mass from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow at Mishawaka City Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided at the clubhouse of Townhouses East in Mishawaka (2756 Birchwood Drive). All guests are invited to attend.

Arrangements are by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

Read Eldon's complete obituary at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
