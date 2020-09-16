Eldona Joan Miller



March 9, 1937 - Sept. 14, 2020



ELKHART, IN -



Eldona Joan Miller, age 83, of Elkhart, formerly of Nappanee and Granger, died at 11:39 am, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Elkhart Hospice House. She was born March 9, 1937 in Syracuse to Eldon and Mildred (Anderson) Wyland.



Mrs. Miller lived in this area her lifetime, moving from Nappanee to Granger in 1988. She attended Milford High School. Her first marriage was on August 15, 1953 to Earl Edwin Kern. He preceded her in death in 1971. On July 12, 1974, she married Ronald Miller in Nappanee. He preceded her in death June 8, 2020.



Joan was a secretary and a homemaker. She enjoyed sports, playing golf and tennis. She was an avid Notre Dame men's basketball fan. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and attending to her flowers. She loved baking cookies and getting “paid” in hugs.



Surviving are her sons, Kelly (Christine) Kern of Valparaiso, Kerry (Cheryl) Kern of Olathe, KS, and Kris (Kristin) Kern of Mishawaka; stepdaughter, Cathy (Rodney) Miller of Nappanee; grandchildren, Cara (Matt) Germann of Laporte, Cami Kern of Chicago, IL, Katie (Rick) Swann of St. Petersburg, FL, Nathanial Kern of Lawrence, KS, Aaron Kern of Sioux City, IA, Seth Kern of Olathe, KS, Kyle Kern and Kaylee Kern, both of Mishawaka; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Germann and Rachel Germann, both of Laporte; brothers, Eldon “Jake” (Sharon) Wyland and Duke (Debbie) Wyland; stepsister, Jane Boorsman; and stepbrother, Jimmy Byland, all of Illinois. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Johnson.



Family and friends can call from 1-3 Friday, September 18, 2020 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee followed by Funeral services at 3:00 pm. Rev. Terry Tyler will officiate and burial will be in South Union Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be given to The Center for Hospice; or Living Wisdom Center at Hubbard Hill.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store