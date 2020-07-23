Eldonna L. Cabanaw
July 31, 1929 - July 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eldonna L. Cabanaw, 90, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility, South Bend. She was born on July 31, 1929, in South Bend, to the late Albert and Irene (Poklinkowski) Wasoski and was a lifelong area resident. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert M. Cabanaw on June 1, 2006. Eldonna is survived by her four daughters, Jeanne (Rick) Nichols, Pamela Patterson, and Brenda (Fred) Williams, all of South Bend, and Cathy (Jeff) Knezie of Galien, MI; three sons, William (Kay) of South Bend, Robert E. (Lori) of LaPorte, IN, and Bruce (Natalie) of Bloomington, IN; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Loretta Royce of South Bend; and three brothers, Richard (Betty) Wasoski, Kenneth (Dixie) Wasoski, and Fred (Carol) Wasoski, all of South Bend. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Chuck and Jimmy Wasoski, sister, Elizabeth Johnson, and a great-great-great-granddaughter, Xaiyanna Marie Patterson. Mrs. Cabanaw worked for the University of Notre Dame in the Infirmary as a Housekeeper, before retiring on June 30, 1997. She was proud of her work ethic and worked on the patient floor of the Notre Dame Infirmary, taking pride in helping people. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved her bingo at Healthwin, and was a wonderful babysitter for her grandchildren. A Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where friends may call for three hours prior to the service (social distancing guidelines are to be followed). Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Healthwin Specialized Care Facility Activities Department. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Shelly, Rebecca, and Ann Marie of Healthwin, for their wonderful care of Mom.