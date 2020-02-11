|
|
Eleanor E. Filipek
Feb. 8, 1921 - Feb. 7, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Eleanor E. Filipek, 98, of Notre Dame, IN, passed away at 4:18 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dujarie House, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN, just one day short of her 99th birthday.
Eleanor was born on February 8, 1921 to the late Walter and Mary (Banas) Pilawski in Chicago, IL, and lived in South Bend for 78 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Filipek, who died at birth; her sister, Dolores Kollins; and two brothers, Eugene Pilawski and Walter Powers.
Eleanor worked with her husband, Walter J. Filipek, M.D., as a Registered Nurse before taking a sabbatical to stay home and raise her family. After the death of her husband, she worked as a staff nurse at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend from 1984-1987.
On October 3, 1942, the then Eleanor E. Pilawski married Walter J. Filipek at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Walter passed away on October 16, 1983.
Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen Scandale of Skokie, IL and Sharon (Joseph) Welch of Hannibal, MO; two sons, Walter J. (Barbara) Filipek, M.D. of South Bend, IN and Bruce Filipek of South Bend, IN; as well as her sister-in-law, Rita Pilawski of Granger, IN. She was dearly loved by her 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was a member of the Christ Child Society. Her true passion was helping children. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, where she volunteered from 1973 to 1987, helping 1st graders learn to read. She was also the founder of “Play Ladies,” a volunteer organization dedicated to entertaining and comforting pediatric patients, including those preparing for surgery, at St. Joseph Hospital Pediatric Department.
Eleanor was quick and witty and a remarkably interesting conversationalist. She loved to make people laugh and brought humor to every relationship.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held the following morning at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church for one hour prior to the Funeral Mass.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 State Route 933, South Bend, IN. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 State Route 933, South Bend, IN 46637; , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or or to the .
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020