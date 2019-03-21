|
Eleanor Hein
Nov. 5, 1926 - March 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eleanor Hein, 92, of South Bend passed away Monday, March 19, 2019 at Hospice House in South Bend with her family by her side. She was born November 5, 1926 in Mishawaka to the late F.T. and Emma Wallace.
On March 13, 1948, Eleanor married Virgil Hein, who is preceding her. Surviving are her two sons, Eric (Terez) Hein of South Bend and Paul Hein of South Bend. She is also preceded by one brother, Bob Smethers.
Eleanor was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, reading, and collecting antiques.
Private family entombment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Eleanor may be made to Hospice House, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019