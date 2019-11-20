|
Eleanor Kolacz
Oct. 24, 1923 - Nov. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eleanor Kolacz, 96, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Sanctuary at Holy Cross. Eleanor was born October 24, 1923 in South Bend to the late Donald and Harriet (Deka) Ward. Eleanor was also preceded in death by her 1st husband, Leonard B. Starczewski and 2nd husband, Louis Kolacz; sister, Norma Czerna; and brother, Carl Ward. Those left to cherish the memory of Eleanor include her children, Linda (Robert) Maciejewski and Leonard M. (Johanna) Starczewski; grandchildren, Amy Morrison, Jill (Peter) Martin, and Jon Paul (Kathleen) Maciejewski; great-granddaughter, Catherine Martin; 13 step-grandchildren; 8 great-step-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Call; brother-in-law, Al Kolacz; and many nieces & nephews. Eleanor was employed with the South Bend Police Department, Water Works, and Redi Froze. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the Rosary Society. Eleanor was also a member of the PNA #83, Legion of Honor, and past president for MR Falcons where she started the ladies golf league in 1970. Eleanor was a member of the Ladies of Isabelle, Polish Business Women's Association, St. Matthews Golf League, PNA and MR bowling leagues. She enjoyed water aerobics for over 30 years, traveling, and golfing. All the organizations she belonged to kept her young and busy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Eleanor at 10:30am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church with visitation from 9:00 am to 10:30 am prior to the Mass in the back of the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. The family would like to send a gracious thank you to all of the staff at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross and the Center for Hospice Care for their loving care. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545; or the Activity Department of Sanctuary at Holy Cross, 17475 Dugdale Dr., South Bend, Indiana 46635; or Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, Indiana 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019