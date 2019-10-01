|
Eleanor Lois Weiss
Aug. 22, 1927 - Sept. 28, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN -
Eleanor Lois Weiss, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Lois was born in McSherrystown, PA, on August 22, 1927 to Kathryn Starr Smith and J. Preston Smith of McSherrystown, PA.
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in McSherrystown, PA, in 1945 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, MD in 1950. After graduation, she was employed as an executive secretary at the P.H. Glatfelter Company in Spring Grove, PA. Following her marriage to Francis C. Weiss on June 18, 1955, she resided briefly in Alliance, OH, before moving with her husband to Miami, FL, for eight years. They returned to Alliance in 1964 where they raised their three children. Lois was a devoted wife and mother, and she would say that her greatest accomplishment was being a homemaker and taking care of her family. The joy of her life was having her children and grandchildren home during the holidays.
Lois was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance and was affiliated with the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Catholic Woman's Club, serving as president for two years. She was a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine teacher for several years at Regina Coeli and volunteered there in the elementary school library.
She served on the board of directors of the Alliance YWCA, and in 1997, was awarded the YWCA Fullmer Leadership Award. She was active on the Meals on Wheels Committee for many years, as well as being a longtime driver for the program.
A member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council #558, she functioned as president for two terms and was presented the “Woman of the Year Award” for Council #558 in March of 2014.
Lois was an active member of the Alliance Garden Club and she was well known for her creativity. At home, she always had some kind of craft project going on in the basement. She had many collections and was especially proud of her doll collection, which spanned over a century.
In 2009, following the illness of her husband, Francis Weiss, Lois and Francis moved to Holy Cross Retirement Village in Notre Dame, IN, where Francis passed away on September 28, 2014. Lois is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Barry and Ellen Weiss of Fort Mill, SC; daughter and son-in-law Karen Schlageter and Jim Borkenhagen of Fitchburg, WI; daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Brian Weaver of South Bend, IN; grandchildren Jonathan (Morgan) Weiss, Daniel Weiss, Katie Gorder, Sara (Tom) Kreitzer, Laura Schlageter, Scott (Kailey) Schlageter, Greg (Sophia) Weaver, Michelle Weaver, and Matthew Weaver; great-grandchildren, Brynlee Gorder, Grayson Gorder and Aiden Kreitzer; a sister, Jeanne Ellis of Dillsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel, Dujarie House, Holy Cross Village, 54515 S.R. 933, Notre Dame, IN. Rev. Kenneth Grabner, C.S.C., will officiate. Graveside service and entombment will follow at the mausoleum at Cedar Grove on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00-11:00am on Wednesday at the chapel prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, Indiana; Senior 1 Care, Mishawaka, Indiana; and Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, Indiana, for the wonderful care they provided to Lois.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
