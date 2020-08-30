Eleanor (Kahn)



“Mitzie” Schrager



Aug. 29, 1924 - Aug. 25, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Eleanor “Mitzie” Schrager, 95, of South Bend passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning at home in her own bed. Mitzie was born on August 29, 1924 in South Bend, IN, to the late Mitchel and Ethel (Tolchinsky) Kahn. A family woman, she is survived by a daughter, Nancy L. Schrager of South Bend; a son, James E. (Teresa) Schrager of Mishawaka; and another daughter, Debbie Schrager of Granger. Mitzie was the proud grandma to her four grandchildren who brought her great joy: Max, Michael, Molly, and Tessa Schrager. Two brothers survive her, Fred (Marsha Brook) Kahn of Granger and Roland (Ramona) Kahn of Scottsdale, AZ. Along with her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Howard W Schrager. She was a wonderful cook and baker, had a wealth of good friends, was very engaged in her community, and was known to write letters to the Editor. Mitzie was a longtime member of Temple Beth- El, having started the Braille program there, was awarded Woman of the Year, and worked in many volunteer roles; she was a board member of Camp Millhouse and was appointed to the community's first Human Relations Committee. She loved music, art, and traveling, but most of all her family. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday, virtually. The family requests no flowers and people can make donations to the The Temple Beth-El Food Pantry or The Center for Hospice Care in her memory.



Mitzie Schrager's Memorial Service by Zoom Meeting was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:30pm. Rabbi Karen Companez officiated..





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store