1/1
Eleanor Mitzie (Kahn) Schrager
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor (Kahn)

“Mitzie” Schrager

Aug. 29, 1924 - Aug. 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Eleanor “Mitzie” Schrager, 95, of South Bend passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning at home in her own bed. Mitzie was born on August 29, 1924 in South Bend, IN, to the late Mitchel and Ethel (Tolchinsky) Kahn. A family woman, she is survived by a daughter, Nancy L. Schrager of South Bend; a son, James E. (Teresa) Schrager of Mishawaka; and another daughter, Debbie Schrager of Granger. Mitzie was the proud grandma to her four grandchildren who brought her great joy: Max, Michael, Molly, and Tessa Schrager. Two brothers survive her, Fred (Marsha Brook) Kahn of Granger and Roland (Ramona) Kahn of Scottsdale, AZ. Along with her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Howard W Schrager. She was a wonderful cook and baker, had a wealth of good friends, was very engaged in her community, and was known to write letters to the Editor. Mitzie was a longtime member of Temple Beth- El, having started the Braille program there, was awarded Woman of the Year, and worked in many volunteer roles; she was a board member of Camp Millhouse and was appointed to the community's first Human Relations Committee. She loved music, art, and traveling, but most of all her family. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday, virtually. The family requests no flowers and people can make donations to the The Temple Beth-El Food Pantry or The Center for Hospice Care in her memory.

Mitzie Schrager's Memorial Service by Zoom Meeting was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:30pm. Rabbi Karen Companez officiated..


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved