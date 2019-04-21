Eleanor “Ellie”



Rhoades



April 10, 1934 - April 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Eleanor, 85, a life-long resident of South Bend passed away early Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Myrtle (Sharp) Swisher; and a sister, Mary Jayne Swisher, who died Dec. 17, 1979. Eleanor graduated from Riley High School in 1952 and was united in marriage to Paul “Dusty” Rhoades, who preceded her in death in 2009.



She is survived by her daughter, Mari Louise Rhoades of South Bend and her son, Daniel Rhoades of Queens, NY; sister, Ruth “Jo” Engstrom of South Bend; sister-in-law, Ethel Underwood of Port Clinton, OH; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Their daughter was her parents' caregiver until their passing.



Eleanor was a member of Southgate Church (Calvary Temple). At one time she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and later played in the church orchestra. For several years she was employed as a secretary at Fabricated Steel, later St. Joseph Hospital and Dr. Ralph Bermon. She loved the Lord, family, music, travel, and decorating her home.



Services for Eleanor will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN. Rev. Jeff Kennedy will officiate. Graveside services and burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home on behalf of the family to defray expenses.