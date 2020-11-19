Eleanor Walker



Feb. 28, 1937 - Nov. 9, 2020



INDIANAPOLIS, IN -



Eleanor Walker was born to her parents, Alfred W. and Mattie Anderson-Walker on February 28, 1937. She received her early education from Roosevelt High School, West Palm Beach, Florida. Later Eleanor relocated her family to South Bend, Indiana, where she was employed at Indiana Cable, now known as Comcast. She then joined her children in Indianapolis, IN where she attended Mt. Zion Apostolic Church. Eleanor was a hard worker and her children never wanted for anything. Eleanor departed this earthly life on November 9, 2020. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00pm at Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church, 2125 E. 54th St., Indianapolis, IN with visitation there from 10:00am. She is survived by her children, Alfred W. Farrell, Charles (Debora) Farrell, Jr., Vincent B. Farrell, and Tonja Sanders, and a host of grandchildren.





