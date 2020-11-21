Elenor L. Onderdonk
April 8, 1930 - Nov. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Elenor L. Onderdonk, 90, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Margaret (Hansen) Carroll. On August 25, 1948, as Elenor L. Carroll, she married John Edward Onderdonk, who preceded her in death on March 7, 1976. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Frances Held; one daughter-in-law, Judy Onderdonk; two sons-in-law, Vincent Barrera and Frank Held; one sister, Frances Alice Carroll; and one brother, Charles Carroll. Elenor is survived by three daughters, Irene Barrera of South Bend, Indiana, Deborah (Walter) Buras of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Margaret Colitsas of Mishawaka, Indiana; three sons, John Edward Onderdonk of Mishawka, Indiana, William Onderdonk of South Bend, Indiana, and Ralph (Kara) Onderdonk of Mishawaka, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Steven (Anne) Held, Aaron (Amber) Buras, Chad (Angie) Buras, Anthony Barrera, Ryan (Tara) Onderdonk, John Barrera, and Adam (Samantha) Onderdonk; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and one brother, Michael (Minnie) Carroll of Mississippi.
Elenor was employed through the South Bend Police Dept. as a Crossing Guard for 37 yrs. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and Choir at Holy Cross Parish for many years. As her children were growing, she was involved in Camp Fire Girls and Boy Scouts. She enjoyed gardening and ceramics, word searches, dancing, and Notre Dame football, but most of all, family. Elenor's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice, especially Nicole, Angie, and Cassie, for their gentle compassion.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, November 22 from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana, where a Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Hear Association or Center for Hospice Care in Elenor's honor. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewksi.com
