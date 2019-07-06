Home

Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
May 20, 1929 - July 3, 2019

NAPPANEE, IN - Elfreda Cline, 90, of Nappanee, IN, formerly of Bremen, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Freda was born on May 20, 1929 to the late Carl and Beulah (Yockey) Moore. She attended Bremen schools and after graduation she became a wife, mother, and homemaker. She attended Nappanee Missionary Church. Freda was preceded in death by her loving husband Wilfred “Willie” of 64 years. She is survived by her four daughters, Kay (David) McKerring of Venice, FL, Carol (Bryan) Thomas and Beth (Randy) Yoder of Nappanee, IN, and Ann Cline of Noblesville, IN; a son, Richard (Tonya) Cline of Mishawaka, IN; eight grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Yoder, Brad (Angie) Yoder, Kevin (Bethany) Yoder, Karla (Rich) McClain, Marti (Nate) Vance, Victoria (Brian) Freeland, Scott (Annie) Cline, and Erin (Marty) Yeager; and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Irene Huff, Ann Griffing, Kate Garrett, and Agnes Martin. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. A Celebration Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Nappanee Missionary Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 6, 2019
