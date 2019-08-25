Home

McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
13260 SR 23
Granger, IN 46530
(574) 247-1411
Eli I. Berry Obituary
Eli I. Berry

May 11, 1984 - August 20, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Eli Isaac Berry, 35, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 20, 2019. He was born in Ft. Campbell, TN, to Terry and Leanna Berry on May 11, 1984.

Eli was a devoted father and husband. He had a great personality, was quick witted, and enjoyed playing pranks. He loved camping, being outside, and staying active with his family. He enjoyed Notre Dame football and hockey, always counting down to the upcoming seasons. Eli was very competitive and always strived to be the best. He was an active duty Marine for more than 11 years. He has been involved with Toys 4 Tots since 2009 and was the coordinator for two years. Eli was very proud of being a Marine.

The only thing Eli was more proud of than being a Marine was his family. Eli married his wife Heather on January 16, 2005. They had two sons, Alexavier “Xav” and Tanner. Heather and Xav survive him. Also surviving are Eli's parents, Terry and Leanna Berry; sister, Christine; brother-in-law, James Heffington; and father-in-law, John Heffington.

Preceding Eli in death were his beloved son, Tanner and mother-in-law, Catherine Heffington.

A gathering of family and friends for Eli will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23 at Cherry Rd.

Visitation will be held from 5-7pm., and a service at 7pm. Military Honors will be presented by the Marine Corps Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the account set up for Alexavier Berry at Notre Dame Credit Union.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
