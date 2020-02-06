Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elias Lampos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elias "Louie" Lampos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elias "Louie" Lampos Obituary
Elias “Louie” Lampos

June 1, 1947 - Feb. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Louie passed away peacefully with his children by his side, due to an illness, on Sunday, February 2. Louie was born to Constantine, and Mary (Grevenitis) Lampos, and was a lifelong resident of South Bend. He graduated from South Bend Central High School, and was an employee of Bendix from which he retired after 35 years. After high school he married Eileen Engle with whom he had four children; later in life they divorced. He then married Pat Chadwell. Louie was a fun, loving, and dedicated father. He always loved being outdoors gardening, visiting zoos, and going fishing. He also loved playing pinochle, and going to casinos. He also loved hosting firework shows with the help of his children and grandchildren for family and friends. He is survived by his children, Kim Lampos-Stickler of Walkerton, Jennifer, Dean, and Annie Lampos all of South Bend; his six grandchildren, Devyn and Niles III Stickler, Hailey Lampos, Prestin Parker, Eilianna and Alaila Lampos; three great-granddaughters, Memphis Fry, Dakota McClain, and Nova Stickler; and his siblings, James Lampos, Bill (Linda) Lampos, Anna (Nick) Efthimiou, Elaine Lampos, and Irene (Kevin) Armstrong. Preceding him in death were his wife, Pat Lampos; his parents, Gus and Mary Lampos; and his brother, Peter Lampos. Cobb Funeral Home has helped the family with the arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Friday, February 7, ,2020 from 3-7 PM at the Marine Corps League, 539 Parry St., South Bend, IN 46617, and in honor of his love for fireworks there will be a fireworks show around 7:00 PM.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elias's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -