Elias “Louie” Lampos
June 1, 1947 - Feb. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Louie passed away peacefully with his children by his side, due to an illness, on Sunday, February 2. Louie was born to Constantine, and Mary (Grevenitis) Lampos, and was a lifelong resident of South Bend. He graduated from South Bend Central High School, and was an employee of Bendix from which he retired after 35 years. After high school he married Eileen Engle with whom he had four children; later in life they divorced. He then married Pat Chadwell. Louie was a fun, loving, and dedicated father. He always loved being outdoors gardening, visiting zoos, and going fishing. He also loved playing pinochle, and going to casinos. He also loved hosting firework shows with the help of his children and grandchildren for family and friends. He is survived by his children, Kim Lampos-Stickler of Walkerton, Jennifer, Dean, and Annie Lampos all of South Bend; his six grandchildren, Devyn and Niles III Stickler, Hailey Lampos, Prestin Parker, Eilianna and Alaila Lampos; three great-granddaughters, Memphis Fry, Dakota McClain, and Nova Stickler; and his siblings, James Lampos, Bill (Linda) Lampos, Anna (Nick) Efthimiou, Elaine Lampos, and Irene (Kevin) Armstrong. Preceding him in death were his wife, Pat Lampos; his parents, Gus and Mary Lampos; and his brother, Peter Lampos. Cobb Funeral Home has helped the family with the arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Friday, February 7, ,2020 from 3-7 PM at the Marine Corps League, 539 Parry St., South Bend, IN 46617, and in honor of his love for fireworks there will be a fireworks show around 7:00 PM.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020