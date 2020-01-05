Home

Elige Newson


1924 - 2020
Elige Newson Obituary
Elige Newson

Oct. 25, 1924 - Jan. 1, 2020

FARIHAVEN, MA - Elige Newson, 95, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, formerly of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in the Sacred Heart Home, New Bedford, Massachusetts. Elige was born on October 25, 1924 in Kewanne, Missouri to Ivery and Mozella (Wade) Newson. He had been employed as a Truck Driver for Great Northern District for 23 years and had been a Supervisor for Allied Cleaning Service for 2 years. On September 17, 1978 he married Evelyn Mosby, who survives. Also surviving are his two sons, Jerome Mosby of Denver, Colorado and Earl (Anne) Mosby of Fairhaven, Massachusetts; fifteen grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Garrison Newson of Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Willamae Emory. A visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Funeral services be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, where members of the United States Army will conduct Military Services. A Repast will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Clark Center in South Bend. Elige was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Antioch Church in South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit Kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
