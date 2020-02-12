|
|
Elinor R. Sims
Dec. 31, 1910 - Feb. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elinor Rubie Sims was called home Thursday, February 6, 2020 in South Bend, IN at the age of 109 years old. She said of her longevity, “I just take it one day at a time.”
Affectionately known as “Rubie”, she was born Dec. 31, 1910 in Greenfield, TN. She was born to the union of William R. and Lula (Richie) Sims. She married Jewel Higgs and later divorced.
Rubie had a passion for sewing (she made a lot of her own clothing) and quilting. She was raised on a farm in Tennessee milking cows, canning, picking cotton and strawberries. She was known to send packages to her nieces and nephew throughout her life. Rubie moved to Lansing, MI where she worked in Housekeeping and retired from there. She later moved to South Bend, IN in 2006.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Dennis (Toni) Luster, Sr. of Tennessee, Barbara (William) Dukes, Billy Luster, Carolyn (Jerome) Prince, and Tolies Word II all of South Bend, IN; grandnieces and grandnephews, Dennis Luster, Jr., Tonoa Luster-Murrell, Michael (Kim) Dukes, Brian Dukes, Christina Dukes-Powers, Rhonda Luster, Shanelle Prince, Jerome Prince III, Danielle Word, and Marvin Word, Willie Thomas, Doris Jean Thomas-Brent, Dorothy Thomas, Katie Lee Thomas, Eddie Joe Thomas, Gail Lumon Thomas, Samantha Weatherspoon, Valerie Harris, Alisha Harris, and Steven Harris, and a host of many, many more.
Rubie was preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Lula Sims; her sisters, Ruthie Lee Sims, Velma Word, and Jimmie Luster; and brothers, Bennie and William Sims.
The family would like to thank Healthwin Specialized Care for the devoted attention and care that she received from the staff.
Family and friends may visit and celebrate Rubie's homegoing. Visitation will be Friday, February 14 from 10-11 am; Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alford's Mortuary, Inc., 1222 Napier Street, South Bend, IN 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020