Elinor Thompson



July 6, 1933 - April 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Elinor M. Thompson, 85, passed away peacefully April 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Assisted Living Center. She was born July 6, 1933 in Elyria, OH to Carl & Margaret (Wheeler) Pomelee.



In Bowling Green, OH in October of 1951 she married Norman L. Thompson; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Carl Thompson and a brother, Thomas Pomelee.



Surviving are 2 children, Lauren Mast and Lee Thompson; and 3 grandchildren, Anna Thompson, Lalya Thompson, and Carson Thompson.



Elinor lived for 42 years in South Bend and moved to Southwest Florida in 2004. She received an Associates Degree in Commercial Art Technology from Ivy Tech in 1979 and became a self-employed commercial artist and fashion illustrator. She also taught art at Trinity School in South Bend before moving to Florida and worked at Books-A-Million in Past Charlotte, NC for 6 years. Elinor was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Sweet Adeline's International, Venetian Harmony Chorus, the American Legion Auxiliary, and St. Paul's Handbell Choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting rocks, pictures doing calligraphy, crocheting, and reading.



Per her wishes cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will also be held at Southlawn Cemetery at a later date.



The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of Elinor.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with her arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary