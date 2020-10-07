Elizabeth A. “Betty” Cauley
May 15, 1931 - Oct. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Cauley, 89, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. She was born in South Bend, Indiana on May 15, 1931 to the late Benjamin and Cecelia (Krueper) Turnock.
“Betty” as she was known to many, was married on September 29, 1964 in South Bend to the late James E. Cauley, Jr. They were married 34 years until he passed away on February 13, 1999. Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda C. Zach of South Bend, IN; a son, James E. Cauley, III of Westfield, IN; grandsons, Jeffery Zach and Christopher Zach of South Bend, and Jack Cauley of Westfield; and a great-grandson, Damian Zach of South Bend.
Preceding Betty in death was her husband, James; her parents; brothers, Ben, George, and Norman Turnock; and sisters Cecelia Christman, Hildigard Klowetter, and Rosemary Echard.
Betty was a homemaker for most of her life, but during the “Era of Ara” in the 1960's, she worked in the Athletic Dept. at Notre Dame. She was very active in volunteering her time to school fundraisers, field trips, and little league functions. Betty was often seen gallivanting about South Bend with her daughter Linda, or hosting football parties on Stanfield Street. She was also active on election days as a precinct committee person. She was a long time member of the Sacred Heart Crypt Parish at Notre Dame.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Pl., South Bend, IN 46628.
Funeral services and burial will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger next to her husband on Thursday, October 8, 2020, Deacon William Galligher officiating. Services are PRIVATE for immediate family only please.
