Elizabeth A. (Navroth) Chase
Jan. 22, 1930 - Nov. 30, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI -
Bette Chase, 90, of Brooksville, FL and formerly of Buchanan, MI died peacefully at Sturgill Hospice House with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Benton Harbor, MI to John & Bertha (Lucas) Navroth. She married Robert L. Chase Sr. on November 4, 1950 and they celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. Bette worked for Inter City Bank and Clark Equipment Co. in Buchanan before retiring in 1986 and moving to Brooksville with Bob. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Chase Jr. and daughter, Christine (Chase) Cloud. She is survived by her husband, daughter Sharon (Chase) Hurd, and granddaughter Alice (Cloud) Hiniker. Her family adored her and she adored them, always sending boxes of baked goods, having delightful talks and fun adventures together, and never forgetting a birthday. Her birthdays and Mother's Days were filled with flowers and gifts from loved ones. She loved golfing, Tai Chi, line dancing, socializing with friends, and strawberry ice cream. She loved volunteering at nursing homes, and baking cookies with residents (snickerdoodles were the favorite). She also volunteered at St. Anthony Church as a Eucharistic Minister and served in various office duties. Bette loved life, was always upbeat and fun, had a great sense of humor, and made others around her feel good. Bette became friends with everyone who knew her and she is deeply missed. A Catholic service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Bette's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.