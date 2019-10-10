|
|
Elizabeth A. Nuzum
Sept. 23, 1950 - Sept. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Ann Nuzum, 68, died September 11, 2019. She was born September 23, 1950 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Martha M. Forizs (O'Dell) and Alex Forizs of South Bend, IN. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Tommy C. Nuzum of Mounds, Oklahoma; brother, Joseph J. (Cheryl) Forizs of South Bend; and her children, Rebecca J. (Timothy) Badders of South Bend, Paul J. (Cherry) Walters of Mishawaka, Sarah J. (Eric) Anderson of Rolling Prairie, and Aaron J. (Tanya) Walters of Mishawaka. She was a proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many cousins who will miss her dearly. Per Elizabeth's wishes there will be no visitation or service and she will be laid to rest next to her parents in a private family-only service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in South Bend, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545, humanesocietystc.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019