Elizabeth A.
“Betty” Scheuerman
Nov. 27, 1935 - Sept. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Anne “Betty” Scheuerman, residing in South Bend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the age of 84 years old.
She was born November 27, 1935 in Detroit, MI, a daughter of the late Bernard & Anna (Heinz) McNab, and moved to South Bend her senior year of high school, graduating from John Adams High School. In 1956 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, South Bend, Betty was united in marriage to Earl D. Kahle, Jr. He passed away on May 3, 1987. Later, she married Francis John Scheuerman, and lived with him at his home on the farm in Chapsto, Ontario, Canada. When Frank died in 2003, Betty returned to South Bend to be near her family.
She is survived by her three children, Michael Kahle of Mishawaka, IN, Jean (John) Sullivan of Niles, MI, and Kurt (Elaine Wedge) Kahle of South Bend. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Kahle, Jr., Jason (Debbie) Ballard, and Emily (David) Nelson; along with six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jacob Kahle, Haley, Chase, and Carter Nelson, and Matthias Ballard. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Cunningham, and two brothers, Bill and Jim McNab.
Betty loved growing flowers around her house every year. Her favorite time of the year was at Christmastime. She loved cooking for her family, sewing and making crafts. She also enjoyed watching Notre Dame football.
Private services will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, and she will be laid to rest in Southlawn Cemetery.
.