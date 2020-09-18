1/
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Scheuerman
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A.

“Betty” Scheuerman

Nov. 27, 1935 - Sept. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Anne “Betty” Scheuerman, residing in South Bend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the age of 84 years old.

She was born November 27, 1935 in Detroit, MI, a daughter of the late Bernard & Anna (Heinz) McNab, and moved to South Bend her senior year of high school, graduating from John Adams High School. In 1956 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, South Bend, Betty was united in marriage to Earl D. Kahle, Jr. He passed away on May 3, 1987. Later, she married Francis John Scheuerman, and lived with him at his home on the farm in Chapsto, Ontario, Canada. When Frank died in 2003, Betty returned to South Bend to be near her family.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Kahle of Mishawaka, IN, Jean (John) Sullivan of Niles, MI, and Kurt (Elaine Wedge) Kahle of South Bend. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Kahle, Jr., Jason (Debbie) Ballard, and Emily (David) Nelson; along with six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jacob Kahle, Haley, Chase, and Carter Nelson, and Matthias Ballard. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Cunningham, and two brothers, Bill and Jim McNab.

Betty loved growing flowers around her house every year. Her favorite time of the year was at Christmastime. She loved cooking for her family, sewing and making crafts. She also enjoyed watching Notre Dame football.

Private services will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, and she will be laid to rest in Southlawn Cemetery. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved