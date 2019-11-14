|
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Boenne
Sept. 11, 1938 - Nov. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Boenne, 81, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Betty was born on September 11, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to Richard Otis and Mary Catherine (Sehr) Burnett. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clement John Boenne; son, Robert Charles Boenne; her brother, Richard Burnett and sister, Mary Jean Arnold.
Surviving are her daughter, Sara (Doug) Crain; two grandchildren, Phoebe and Grayson Crain; brother, Jack Burnett and sister-in-law, Marilyn Burnett.
She received her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Marian College in Indianapolis in 1960 and her Master's Degree in Social work from I.U. Division of Social Service, in Indianapolis in 1962.
Betty worked as an outreach worker in Marshall and Kosciuszko County for two years. Her last position was for Canco as a Social Worker in St. Joseph County.
A Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, one may contribute to the Bremen Public Library, 304 N. Jackson St., Bremen, IN 46506.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019