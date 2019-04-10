Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ferro



Feb. 28, 1929 - April 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ferro, 90, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:40 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Wellbrooke of South Bend. Betty was born on February 28, 1929 in South Bend to John and Vera (Soltesz) Palko. She had formerly been employed as a Secretary at Havel Brothers. On September 30, 1950 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend she married Donald E. Ferro, who preceded her in death on January 15, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Palko. Betty is survived by two daughters, Judith A. (John) Szucs of South Bend, Indiana and Nancy J. (Matthew) Baker of Valparaiso, Indiana; two sons, James E. (Jeanne) Ferro of Ada, Michigan and John A. (Lori) Ferro of Niles, Michigan; twelve grandchildren: John (Amber), Michael, Jeffrey (Sarah), and Daniel (Sarah) Szucs; Andrew, Madeline, and Samuel Baker; Brian Ferro; and Lindsay (Ryan) Splichal, Jessica, Emily, and Dominick Ferro; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Harper, Madeline, and Ava Szucs; and a fifth great-grandchild due in September. Betty was happy gardening, playing cards with friends, sewing, but most of all spending time with family, both at home and at the family lake cottage. Her kind, gentle and generous spirit will be remembered and missed by all of us. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon Thursday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Hospice Foundation. The family wishes to thank the kind and loving caregivers at Legacy Hall at Wellbrooke and The Center for Hospice Care. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary