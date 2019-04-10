Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ferro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Ferro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Ferro Obituary
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ferro

Feb. 28, 1929 - April 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ferro, 90, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:40 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Wellbrooke of South Bend. Betty was born on February 28, 1929 in South Bend to John and Vera (Soltesz) Palko. She had formerly been employed as a Secretary at Havel Brothers. On September 30, 1950 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend she married Donald E. Ferro, who preceded her in death on January 15, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Palko. Betty is survived by two daughters, Judith A. (John) Szucs of South Bend, Indiana and Nancy J. (Matthew) Baker of Valparaiso, Indiana; two sons, James E. (Jeanne) Ferro of Ada, Michigan and John A. (Lori) Ferro of Niles, Michigan; twelve grandchildren: John (Amber), Michael, Jeffrey (Sarah), and Daniel (Sarah) Szucs; Andrew, Madeline, and Samuel Baker; Brian Ferro; and Lindsay (Ryan) Splichal, Jessica, Emily, and Dominick Ferro; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Harper, Madeline, and Ava Szucs; and a fifth great-grandchild due in September. Betty was happy gardening, playing cards with friends, sewing, but most of all spending time with family, both at home and at the family lake cottage. Her kind, gentle and generous spirit will be remembered and missed by all of us. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon Thursday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Hospice Foundation. The family wishes to thank the kind and loving caregivers at Legacy Hall at Wellbrooke and The Center for Hospice Care. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now