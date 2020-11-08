Elizabeth Ann



“Bette” Gilmore



Jun. 18, 1924 - Nov. 2, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Elizabeth Ann's heavenly Father embraced her on Monday evening, November 2, 2020. Her parents, Herbert Schwedler and Celora Haverly Schwedler rejoiced to be with their darling blonde-haired blue-eyed daughter again in Heaven. Elizabeth (Bette) was born in the windy city of Chicago on June 18, 1924. She celebrated life on earth for 96 years. Bette was swept off her feet and married the handsome Richard E. Gilmore. The love they had for each other created two wonderful children, Gregory Allan Gilmore and Greta Ann Gilmore (Claeys). Bette is survived by Gregory (Patricia) Gilmore and Greta (Gregg) Claeys both of South Bend. She had three grandchildren, Abby Gilmore, Emily (Scott) Holt, and Susan (Chad) Arashiro; and three great-grandchildren, Eric Holt, Madeline Arashiro, and Ella Arashiro. Bette was preceded in death by Richard E. Gilmore and great-grandson, Ethan M. Arashiro. Bette began her career working in various retails store in South Bend. But her time at the Frances Shop under the leadership of Miss Dollman is what gave her the experience and confidence to pursue a career in sales. In 1957 Bette began her career at Manpower Temporary Services pioneering the concept of temporary staffing solutions to companies both small and large. She remained there for 37 years. Corporate lovingly referred to her as “Bottomline Bette.” It brought her much joy that through her tenure many men and women secured their lifelong careers. She was also very active in the Chamber of Commerce's Key Club. She was the first president of the Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce. In 1993 she was awarded the Athena Award which honored her for attaining professional excellence, community service and leadership skills. Because of a life time of service to the community Bette also received a Key to the City of South Bend and the Women's Fest Lifetime Achievement in Business Award. After retirement Bette continued using her vast sales experience assisting her daughter at Greta's Bridal. She truly enjoyed working with the brides and their mothers. Bette was also a member of Zion United Church of Christ for over 60 years. Bette was a selfless, caring and generous person, always thinking of others first. This gift allowed her not only to obtain her professional goals, but lasting friendships throughout her life. Visitation will take place at Kaniewski Funeral Home on November 30, 2020 from 2pm-4pm. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choosing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store