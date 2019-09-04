|
|
Elizabeth Ann Hummer
May. 24, 1933 - Sep. 02, 2019
OSCEOLA - Elizabeth Ann Hummer, age 86 of Osceola, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. Ann was born May 24, 1933 in Lakewood, Ohio to the late LaVern and Grace Lucille (Beebe) Lambert. She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School, class of 1951. On August 9, 1952, she married William Hummer in Mishawaka, Indiana. He preceded her in death, passing away in 2007.
Surviving are her children William (Linda) Hummer of Mishawaka, Patricia (Michael) Martin, John (Cindy) Hummer, and Scot Hummer, all of Osceola. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, as well as her sister Martha (Bob) Boswell of Bardstown, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her siblings Tom, Fred, Charles, John and Margaret Lambert.
Visitation will be held from 11am-1:00pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral services will follow at the Funeral Home at 1pm, and Ann will be laid to rest by her husband William at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Ann was employed as an account representative for over 20 years with GTE until her retirement at age 59. In her spare time, she loved to feed the birds that gathered in her flower gardens, ride her bicycle all over Osceola, and quilt. Her skills as a quilter were passed down to the younger generation as she sat with and taught them how to quilt by hand. Ann also attended Queen of Peace Catholic Church and enjoyed attending various activities at the Osceola United Methodist Church as well.
In her memory, donations may be made to the Salvation Army of Mishawaka. Online condolences may be sent to the Hummer family at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019