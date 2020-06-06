Elizabeth "Libby" Barth
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth “Libby” Barth

March 5, 1928 - May 31, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Elizabeth Barth, 92, of Mishawaka, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Woodland Manor in Elkhart. “Libby” as she was known to family and friends, was born in Utica, MS on March 5, 1928, the daughter of Meredith & Alma (McBride) Conn. Libby loved music and singing, and during her childhood years, performed on the radio in Mississippi as part of the “Singing Conn Sisters”. On July 1, 1950, Libby married Richard R. Barth in South Bend; he preceded her in death on June 21, 2019, after 68 years of marriage. She was a homemaker who cherished the time she spent with family & friends, and she enjoyed sewing and gardening. Libby is survived by her daughter, Pamela Barth of Mishawaka; sons, Doug (Mary) Barth of Osceola and Russ Barth of Mishawaka; her sisters, Frances Horvath of Lapaz, Maxine Burger of Mississippi, and Cheryl (John) Bordner of Mishawaka, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time. The family's preferred memorial is the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. #1700, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. To share a remembrance of Libby or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
