Elizabeth “Betty” Carlson
August 12, 1923 - May 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty Carlson, 96, passed away peacefully on May 3 in her home. She was born on August 12, 1923 in Chicago, the only child of David and Emily (Freiberg) Carlson. She graduated from North Park Junior College in 1942. In 1948 she married Rev. John H. Carlson and together they served Covenant Churches in Lowell, MA, Staten Island, NY, Essex, IA where Betty fulfilled her dream of earning a BA degree at nearby NW Missouri State College, and South Bend where Betty received her MLS from IU-B. She was the Edison School librarian until her retirement in 1988.
Betty was a woman of faith, wisdom, and compassion who had an impact on many. She served on Covenant Church boards on the denominational level as well as in many capacities in the churches they served, and counted it a privilege to be a part of a multicultural congregation.
Betty was an early adopter of technology, enjoyed travel, needlework, the Women's College Club, taking classes at Forever Learning and the Y, and volunteering at the Parish Resource Center. She was devoted to her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 58 years. She is survived by children, Beverly Gillespie (Monte), Timothy Carlson (Ann), Sharon Carlson, and Sonia Watson (Robert); grandchildren, Sarah Yamaguchi (Mark), Daniel Carlson (Bekah), Emily Watson, and Amy Watson; and great-grandchildren, Elin, Celia, Ida, and Andrew Yamaguchi, and Jesse and Linnea Carlson.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Covenant Community Church, 3025 E. Edison Road, South Bend, IN 46615 with visitation one hour prior. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. A Zoom option code is available at sr23mbg@aol.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the John & Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund, North Park University, 3225 W. Foster Avenue - Box 6, Chicago, IL 60625.
