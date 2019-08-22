|
|
Elizabeth E. Fisk
Jan. 6, 1942 - Aug. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth E. Fisk, 77, of South Bend, IN, passed away at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN, at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 13, 2019.
Elizabeth was born on January 6, 1942 in Grand Rapids, MI, to Gould and Ruth (Sullivan) Fetterhoff.
On January 20, 1960 Elizabeth married James L. Fisk. James preceded her in death on July 23, 2002.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, James E. Fisk, Kenneth H. Fisk and Patricia A. Fisk; granddaughter, Tiffany (Brian) Batson; three great-grandchildren; Codie Fisk, Amelia Respondek and Caleb Fisk; two step-grandchildren, Brian and Jeremiah Batson; several nieces and nephews from Muskegon, MI.
Visitation for Elizabeth will be on Sunday, August 25, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka where Funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. after the visitation on Sunday. Pastor Adam Nelson will officiate the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019