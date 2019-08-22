Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. Fisk


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth E. Fisk Obituary
Elizabeth E. Fisk

Jan. 6, 1942 - Aug. 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth E. Fisk, 77, of South Bend, IN, passed away at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN, at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 13, 2019.

Elizabeth was born on January 6, 1942 in Grand Rapids, MI, to Gould and Ruth (Sullivan) Fetterhoff.

On January 20, 1960 Elizabeth married James L. Fisk. James preceded her in death on July 23, 2002.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, James E. Fisk, Kenneth H. Fisk and Patricia A. Fisk; granddaughter, Tiffany (Brian) Batson; three great-grandchildren; Codie Fisk, Amelia Respondek and Caleb Fisk; two step-grandchildren, Brian and Jeremiah Batson; several nieces and nephews from Muskegon, MI.

Visitation for Elizabeth will be on Sunday, August 25, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka where Funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. after the visitation on Sunday. Pastor Adam Nelson will officiate the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now