CROWN POINT, IN - A longtime Crown Point resident, Elizabeth Ann Frisbie “Betty” Goodlad, 93, died Sunday in Olathe, KS, after a brief illness. Betty was born March 29, 1927, in Chicago to Clifton C. and Julia R. (Harper) Frisbie. She was a 1949 graduate of DePauw University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. It was also where she met her future husband, Warren A. Goodlad, on a blind date.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, whom she married Jan. 19, 1950, in LaGrange, IL. She moved to Kansas to be near her younger daughter following Warren's death in 2018 and resided at Vintage Park assisted living in Paola, KS, at the time of her death.



She is survived by two daughters, Marti Goodlad (Tom) Heline of South Bend and Linda (Lee) Wiersma of Paola, KS; three grandchildren, William (Beth) Centifanto and Laura Heline, both of Evansville, and Amy (Jared) Slav of Osceola; and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Luke, and Sarah Centifanto of Evansville, and Dominic Slav of Osceola.



Betty was a homemaker, volunteer, and former teacher. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt involved in her daughters' activities as they grew up in Fort Wayne. She moved from there to Crown Point in 1971. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, United Methodist Women (past president), Christian Caregivers, American Association of University Women Literature Group, and the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She followed her father's interest in genealogy and was active in the Frisbie-Frisbee Family Association for many years. The Frisbie family goes back to the 1600s in Connecticut. She enjoyed the connection to the Frisbee toy flying saucer. Whamo named it after the tradition of college students tossing embossed pie tins from the Frisbie Pie Bakery near Yale.



Betty loved to read, work crossword puzzles, and liked to learn about everything and everyone. She was a good cook, who made delicious pies and cookies. She planned vacations with all sorts of museums and educational activities. A former violin and piano player, she enjoyed classical music and plays, especially musicals. She was proud of her Chicago upbringing and her day was incomplete without the Chicago Tribune. She and Warren enjoyed the Cubs World Series victory.



Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. Friends may visit with the family at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Because of the current pandemic, health protocols for wearing masks and social distancing will be followed.



Interment will be at Chapel Lane Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. Preferred memorials are to the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307.



Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola, assisted with arrangements.





