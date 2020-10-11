Elizabeth
“Betty” Favorite
Aug. 3, 1928 - Oct. 3, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Elizabeth Becker “Betty” Favorite died peacefully on October 3, 2020 in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was born on August 3, 1928 to Elmer and Inez (Schad) Becker in Stevensville, Ontario, Canada. At age nine, her family moved to Huntington, Indiana. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1946, and earned her BS from Huntington College and her MS in Education from Indiana University. Betty married Roger E. Favorite (d. July 14, 2008) on August 18, 1951, in Huntington and then moved to Mishawaka. In recent years, she lived at Sanctuary at St. Paul's, South Bend.
Betty was a lifelong learner and teacher. Her professional teaching career included elementary music, private piano lessons, 23 years at Mishawaka High School (English), and student teaching supervision through Indiana University South Bend. As a volunteer, she taught Sunday School at the First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka, Vacation Bible School, Great Books at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library, tutored elementary students, and led rigorous Bible study. Betty was a Campfire Girls leader and served as president of the Friends of the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library.
A woman of unwavering faith, Betty served in many roles at the First Presbyterian Church, often in leadership. Her fine voice led the sopranos in the church choir for many years. She was an avid reader who loved to discuss what she was reading. Betty was an expert seamstress, knitter, and quilter and taught her daughters these and other life skills. She also taught them humility, resourcefulness, and integrity, hallmarks of her life.
Betty was one of five children and her sisters, Ruth Weber and Carol (Jim) Nolan, and her brother, Carlson (Naomi) Becker survive. She and Roger raised five daughters, who survive: Janice Favorite (David Trujillo) of Sacramento, CA, Sharon (James) Lemler of Indianapolis, Susan May of Mishawaka, Patricia “Patty” (William) Ritchie of Omaha, NE, and Margaret “Peggy” Favorite (Ed Lausch) of West Lafayette, IN. Eleven grandchildren survive: Julia and Wesley Smith, Katherine (Lemler) Hughey, Anna Lemler, Maria (Lemler) Hugh, Laura May, Joshua Lausch, Grace and Charles Notary, and Miles and Andrew Ritchie, along with six great-grandchildren. The extended family often enjoyed time together at the family cottage at Lake Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her brother, Winston Becker; and two grandchildren, Rebecca May Kelch and Scott Notary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (2021) at First Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library or First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
