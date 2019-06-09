Elizabeth Goeller



August 7, 1922 - June 3, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Elizabeth Ellen Goeller, 96, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Quinn Memory Unit at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame.



Elizabeth was born August 7, 1922 in Mishawaka, a daughter of the late Otto M. and Sarah (Schuhmacher) Goeller. She was a graduate of St. Monica Grade School and a 1940 graduate of Mishawaka High School. She lived in the same home since birth until in recent years living at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame.



Elizabeth retired from Bendix (Allied Signal) after 34 years of employment in their accounting department. She was a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church and their Rosary Society. She also belonged to Christ Child Society.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Goeller and Clara Wharton; and three brothers, Vincent, Victor, and Herman Goeller; and nieces, Kathleen Agostino and Mary Jo Edenhafer.



Elizabeth is survived by nephews, James (Sherry) Goeller of Huntingtown, Maryland and Joseph Goeller of Indianapolis; and nieces, Patricia Leslie of Mishawaka, Marie Ann (Joseph) Burt of Granger and Sara Ellen Brown of Portland, Oregon.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday, June 13, in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, with Rev. Jacob Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Mishawaka.



Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday, June 12, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, where the Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 pm. Visitation is also from 9:30-10:30 am Thursday in church.



Memorials are suggested to St. Monica Church or Christ Child Society.



Memorials are suggested to St. Monica Church or Christ Child Society.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 9, 2019