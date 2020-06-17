Elizabeth “JoAnn” Hanlon
Jan. 16, 1927 - June 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth “JoAnn” (Hertel) Hanlon, 93, passed away peacefully in her home in South Bend, IN on Friday, June 12, 2020.
The third of five children to Walter and Ruth Hertel, JoAnn grew up in Goshen, IN. Only nine years old when her father died, JoAnn helped raise her younger siblings so that her mother and older sisters could work to support the family.
JoAnn graduated from Goshen High School. Soon after, she moved to South Bend, where she lived, worked as a bookkeeper, and eventually met her husband at a dance.
On April 10, 1950 at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, she married Thomas Francis Hanlon. During their 65 years of marriage, they created a loving home on Corby Boulevard, where they raised eight children and played with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating countless memories. Thomas preceded JoAnn exactly five years ago on June 12, 2015.
Throughout the years, JoAnn's love of travel took her from coast to coast, visiting family members in Hilton Head, SC; Seattle, WA; and many places in between.
Loving, compassionate, and selfless are just a few of the words that family and friends use to describe her. She never met a stranger and loved all unconditionally. As a member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, she often volunteered her time and talents in service to those in need. The way she lived her life continues to serve as an example to those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her devoted husband, JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and two granddaughters, Jessica Marie and Gabrielle Susan.
She is survived by her children: Tom (Nancy) Hanlon, Kevin (Michele) Hanlon, Patrick (Pati) Hanlon, Tim Hanlon (Janine Faini), Margaret (Tom) Devetski, JoAnn (Marty) Miller, Mike (Penny) Hanlon, and Ruth (Steve) Beier, 20 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Words fall short to describe the immense love she gave and the love she received from her family.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be recited at 4 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, June 20, 2020, with visitation our hour prior to Mass at Saint Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, those wishing to attend the Mass are required to wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637 and St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
Online condolences may be left for the Hanlon family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Jan. 16, 1927 - June 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth “JoAnn” (Hertel) Hanlon, 93, passed away peacefully in her home in South Bend, IN on Friday, June 12, 2020.
The third of five children to Walter and Ruth Hertel, JoAnn grew up in Goshen, IN. Only nine years old when her father died, JoAnn helped raise her younger siblings so that her mother and older sisters could work to support the family.
JoAnn graduated from Goshen High School. Soon after, she moved to South Bend, where she lived, worked as a bookkeeper, and eventually met her husband at a dance.
On April 10, 1950 at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, she married Thomas Francis Hanlon. During their 65 years of marriage, they created a loving home on Corby Boulevard, where they raised eight children and played with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating countless memories. Thomas preceded JoAnn exactly five years ago on June 12, 2015.
Throughout the years, JoAnn's love of travel took her from coast to coast, visiting family members in Hilton Head, SC; Seattle, WA; and many places in between.
Loving, compassionate, and selfless are just a few of the words that family and friends use to describe her. She never met a stranger and loved all unconditionally. As a member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, she often volunteered her time and talents in service to those in need. The way she lived her life continues to serve as an example to those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her devoted husband, JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and two granddaughters, Jessica Marie and Gabrielle Susan.
She is survived by her children: Tom (Nancy) Hanlon, Kevin (Michele) Hanlon, Patrick (Pati) Hanlon, Tim Hanlon (Janine Faini), Margaret (Tom) Devetski, JoAnn (Marty) Miller, Mike (Penny) Hanlon, and Ruth (Steve) Beier, 20 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Words fall short to describe the immense love she gave and the love she received from her family.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be recited at 4 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, June 20, 2020, with visitation our hour prior to Mass at Saint Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, those wishing to attend the Mass are required to wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637 and St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
Online condolences may be left for the Hanlon family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.