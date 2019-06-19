Elizabeth I. Shaw



Nov. 30, 1926 - June 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth (Betty) Shaw, 92, the matriarch of our family, passed away Friday evening, June 14, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Petersburg, Indiana, on November 30, 1926 to George and Imogene Pearson. She went to school in Petersburg and graduated with honors from Petersburg High School. Betty came to South Bend after graduation in 1945. She met her future husband, Jim, after a Halloween Party where he was dressed as a hula dancer. She married James Herbert Shaw in 1949, and he passed away in 1991. Betty and Jim had six children: Linda Shaw (Jeffrey Bakken) of Minneapolis, Cynthia Misener (David) of South Bend, James Shaw (Lynda) of South Bend, Karen Hurtekant (Jeff Post) of Elkhart, and Kevin Shaw (Lorrie) of Watertown, South Dakota. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Shaw. She is survived by 19 grandchildren: Stephanie Helm, Nicholas Igaz, James (Brian) Shaw, Elizabeth (Lisa) Igaz, Ashley Bakken-Martin, Jessica Dornseif, Erin Bakken, Valerie Lawton, Kyle Shaw, Courtney Bakken, Lindsey Hurtekant, Matthew Shaw, Alexander Bakken, Christopher Shaw, Hannah Lincoln, Theresa Wright, James (Jimmy) Misener, Marissa Shaw, and Haley Shaw. Betty is survived by her brother, Richard (Gayla) Pearson of Ruidoso, NM. Betty was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Phyllis), Bob (Miriam), Norman (Lee); and her sister, Nyla. Betty is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as well. Betty certainly lived a very full life, especially after retiring from the South Bend Clinic in 1984. She enjoyed bridge, bowling, good books, and challenging crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She volunteered at First United Methodist Church and Legal Aid Society. Betty took many classes at Forever Young Learning Center, but there was nothing she loved more than spending time with her family. Grandma Betty was always willing to pick up any grandchildren after school, come to their sports games, school programs and recitals. Grandma Betty would love sharing her favorite foods (ice cream and potato chips) with the grandkids while watching TV. Betty's wisdom, generosity, quick wit, and laughter were treasured by all who knew her and will not soon be forgotten. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, June, 20 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 21 in the First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St., South Bend. Entombment to follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Elkhart Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old US 20, Elkhart, IN 46516. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 19, 2019