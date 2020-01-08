|
Elizabeth Joan “Betty Jo” Miller
April 16, 1930 - Jan. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Joan “Betty Jo” Miller, 89, lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family early Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at her residence.
Betty Jo was born on April 16, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Clement H. and Mary G. (Huber) Moorman.
She graduated from Riley High School. She then went on to graduate from Indiana University and was a medical technician.
On July 5, 1952 in South Bend, Betty Jo married the love of her life for 67 years, Bob Miller.
She was a charter member of the St. Jude Catholic Church as well as being involved in the Rosary Society. Betty Jo enjoyed playing the piano, traveling, especially in their motorhome, and organizing their early years' family camping trips. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed the outdoors, walking, and swimming. She was entirely devoted to her family and loved cooking and hosting family dinners.
Betty Jo was instrumental in starting and running Bob Miller's Appliance Sale and Service Inc. with her husband Bob. She retired in 1996 after forty-seven years of service.
Surviving is her loving husband Bob of South Bend; two sons, Terry R. (Elaine) Miller of Niles, Michigan and Chris L. (Lisa) Miller of Lakeville; daughter, Connie J. Kabzinski of South Bend; and grandchildren, Nicole Miller of St. Louis, Missouri, David Miller of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael (Kristin) Miller and Jason Miller both of South Bend, and Kaitlyn “Katie” Kabzinski of Granger. Also surviving are her siblings, Clement “Clem” (Nancy) Moorman of Punta Gorda, Florida, Thomas “Tom” Moorman of Mishawaka, John Moorman of Granger, and Mary Ann Kuzmic of Colorado.
Preceding her in death are her parents; grandson, Tyler Kabzinski; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Dorothy Moorman; and a brother-in-law, Dr. Eugene Kuzmic.
Visitation will be from 3-7 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614, where a Rosary will be recited at 3:00 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614 with Fr. John Delaney officiating.
Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be directed to the Miller family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020