Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson
April 27, 1928 - Feb. 2, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Johnson, 91, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Betty was born April 27, 1928 in Muncie, Indiana, a daughter of the late Orris and Bertha (Carmichael) Cochran. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1946. She earned a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Ball State University.
Betty married Walter Johnson, Jr., on July 8, 1951 in Eaton and the couple made Mishawaka their home.
Betty was employed as a librarian for School City of Mishawaka from 1950-1956 and with Middlebury Schools from 1978-1989. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mishawaka, Presbyterian Peace Fellowship, American Heritage Roundtable, United Nations Association, and Indiana State Teachers Association.
Betty is survived by her sons, Mark (Carmen) Johnson of Lighthouse Point, Florida and Eric (Susan) Johnson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; her grandchildren, Brian (Bethany) Johnson, David (Diana) Johnson, and Katherine Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Henry and Sloane Johnson; her brother-in-law, Wendell Cochran; a nephew, Craig (Sandi Penar) Cochran; and nieces, Melanie (Dennis) Miller and Deb Cochran.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, on June 15, 1998 and also by her sister, Ellen Cochran, on January 30, 2020.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Betty's family will honor and remember her life privately.
Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.