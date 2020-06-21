Elizabeth "Betty" Johnson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson

April 27, 1928 - Feb. 2, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Johnson, 91, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Betty was born April 27, 1928 in Muncie, Indiana, a daughter of the late Orris and Bertha (Carmichael) Cochran. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1946. She earned a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Ball State University.

Betty married Walter Johnson, Jr., on July 8, 1951 in Eaton and the couple made Mishawaka their home.

Betty was employed as a librarian for School City of Mishawaka from 1950-1956 and with Middlebury Schools from 1978-1989. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mishawaka, Presbyterian Peace Fellowship, American Heritage Roundtable, United Nations Association, and Indiana State Teachers Association.

Betty is survived by her sons, Mark (Carmen) Johnson of Lighthouse Point, Florida and Eric (Susan) Johnson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; her grandchildren, Brian (Bethany) Johnson, David (Diana) Johnson, and Katherine Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Henry and Sloane Johnson; her brother-in-law, Wendell Cochran; a nephew, Craig (Sandi Penar) Cochran; and nieces, Melanie (Dennis) Miller and Deb Cochran.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, on June 15, 1998 and also by her sister, Ellen Cochran, on January 30, 2020.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Betty's family will honor and remember her life privately.

Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved