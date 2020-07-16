Elizabeth L. DeRoo
July 17, 1935 - July 13, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Elizabeth L. DeRoo, 84, of Granger, passed away on Monday night, July 13 in the Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Elizabeth was born in South Bend on July 17, 1935 to Dominick and Margaret Sorocco. On June 1, 1952 in Cassopolis, Michigan she married the love of her life, Albert A. DeRoo. She was a member of the FOP Police Auxiliary. Elizabeth enjoyed going to the local casinos, but her greatest joy was to spend time in the company of her loving family.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband, Albert A. DeRoo, along with their three daughters, Kathleen Ann (Greg) Towner of Granger, Susan (David) Hagan of Cape Coral, Florida, and Lorrilyn L. DeRoo of Granger. She was the proud grandmother of four, Lisa Farrell, Michelle Rogers, Michael Towner, and Philip Rogers, and great-grandmother of five. Elizabeth is also survived by two sisters, Angeline Nowaczewski and Mary Hojara, both of South Bend, and a brother, Bill Sorocco of Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Helen Troutner and Lucy Mattei, and a brother, Anthony Sorocco.
A private visitation for family and close friends will be held on Friday, July 17 from 4:00 until 8:00pm in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, 23421 State Road 23, South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will he held on Saturday morning for family and close friends, in Christ the King Catholic Church, with Fr. Steve Lacroyix officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery of South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and we extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of the DeRoo family.