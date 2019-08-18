|
Elizabeth “Betty” Lee Glaser
April 20, 1923 - August 14, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Elizabeth “Betty” Lee (Ford) Glaser, 96, formerly of Bellaire, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross in South Bend.
Betty was born on April 20, 1923 in Martins Ferry, OH to John S. and Marie (Behres) Ford, who preceded in death.
On May 8, 1946 in St. John's Catholic Church, Bellaire, OH, she married the love of her life, Thomas Glaser.
They had seven children: Jane Mason of Mishawaka, IN, Mary Lou (Ray) Cressy of Mishawaka, IN, Charles (Susan) Glaser of West Chester, PA, Susan (Michael) Spadafora of Richboro, PA, Rebecca Muhlenkamp of Greenville, OH, Richard (Molly) Glaser of Greensburg, IN, and Robert (Dawn) Glaser of Holly Springs, NC; and Father Walter Heinz, a family friend of 60 years. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy; her brother, Jim; his wife, Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved Tom in 2007; her brother Jack, and her son-in-law, Michael Muhlenkamp.
Betty and Tom raised their family in Bellaire, where Betty was a homemaker. After their last child was born they took in infants for Catholic Charities while the babies' adoptions were being processed. One baby arrived during a New Year's Eve party with her own package of formula.
Betty volunteered at the school cafeteria every Friday for 25 years and also at the City Hospital snack bar. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and the Catholic Women's Club. Betty also worked at the election polls for several decades.
Betty was both a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. John Church in Bellaire, OH. After their move to Mishawaka in 1999 they became members of St. Pius X Parish in Granger, IN.
Betty's letter writing talents are legendary. She remembered every relative and friend's birthday. After the oldest child left for college, Betty wrote a letter each week and included a paragraph about each of the others. As each child left, she added another piece of carbon paper so that everyone knew all the news.
Betty wrote every week for almost 30 years. Today, Betty's namesake granddaughter continues the tradition of publishing a family newsletter, “The Glaser Secret”.
An avid card player, Betty loved sports and attended hundreds of school games and activities. She and Tom loved to travel and were fortunate to visit Europe twice and spend 15 winters in Florida. They also visited each of their children twice a year.
She was a prolific quilter. Each of her grandchildren received a baby quilt as well as one for high school graduation. They are treasures in each home.
Betty's greatest legacy is her love for her family. In her final years she derived great comfort from knowing that her children were best friends despite the miles that separated them. Betty was an exceptional woman, truly “a pearl of great price,” who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Betty's family wishes to thank the residents and staff at Tanglewood Trace who were an extension of her family for 13 years. Betty's family is also most appreciative of the loving, compassionate and professional care provided by the staff of Sanctuary at Holy Cross during the last year of her life. Special thanks to Kay Hill who was a caring angel to both Betty and her husband, Tom.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 19 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. John Catholic Church, 415 37th St., Bellaire, OH 43906.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019