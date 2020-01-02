|
|
Elizabeth Mae
(Castleman) Pattee
Jan. 15, 1941 - Dec. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Mae (Castleman) Pattee, age 78, of South Bend, IN, went to be with her Lord on December 28, 2019. Born on January 15, 1941 in Lakeland, Florida, to Olin Oran and Myrtle (Addison) Castleman, she was such a tiny baby she was dubbed “Bit,” a nickname that stuck with her the rest of her life among family and childhood friends. To many more, she was known as Liz. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1959. Liz married Richard Pattee, also from Rochester, IN, and they settled in South Bend, where they raised their two children, Michelene and Jason. While Liz spent most of her working life as a realtor, her favorite job was as grandmother and caregiver to, and #1 fan of, her grandchildren. Liz lived a life centered on faith, family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers, Herbert Dale Castleman, Olin Gail Castleman, and Richard Castleman. She is survived by her children, Michelene Pattee (Kevin Dougherty) and Jason (Brandi) Pattee; and her grandchildren, Sean, Madeline, Claire, Abigail, Olivia, and Kendra. A Memorial service will be held at Christian Center Church, 530 E. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN 46614 on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with a dinner immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Christian Center Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020