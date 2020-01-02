Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Christian Center Church
530 E. Ireland Rd
South Bend, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pattee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mae (Castleman) Pattee


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Mae (Castleman) Pattee Obituary
Elizabeth Mae

(Castleman) Pattee

Jan. 15, 1941 - Dec. 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Mae (Castleman) Pattee, age 78, of South Bend, IN, went to be with her Lord on December 28, 2019. Born on January 15, 1941 in Lakeland, Florida, to Olin Oran and Myrtle (Addison) Castleman, she was such a tiny baby she was dubbed “Bit,” a nickname that stuck with her the rest of her life among family and childhood friends. To many more, she was known as Liz. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1959. Liz married Richard Pattee, also from Rochester, IN, and they settled in South Bend, where they raised their two children, Michelene and Jason. While Liz spent most of her working life as a realtor, her favorite job was as grandmother and caregiver to, and #1 fan of, her grandchildren. Liz lived a life centered on faith, family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers, Herbert Dale Castleman, Olin Gail Castleman, and Richard Castleman. She is survived by her children, Michelene Pattee (Kevin Dougherty) and Jason (Brandi) Pattee; and her grandchildren, Sean, Madeline, Claire, Abigail, Olivia, and Kendra. A Memorial service will be held at Christian Center Church, 530 E. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN 46614 on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with a dinner immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Christian Center Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -