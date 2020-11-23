Elizabeth
“Betty” McCurdie
May 14, 1934 - Nov. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Elizabeth T. “Betty” McCurdie, 86 years old, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in her home. Betty was born on May 14, 1934 in Soren Scotland to the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Torrence) Quig. On July 27, 1955 in Old Cumnock, Scotland Betty married Cathcart McCurdie, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Chrissy Sneddon and Margaret McClaren; as well as brothers, Donald, Robert, William, and David Quig.
Betty is survived by her son, Gilbert McCurdie of South Bend, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend. Pastor Taylor Hall will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10766 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit the family from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elizabeth T. McCurdie may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnette St., South Bend, IN 46614 or South Bend Animal Control, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend, IN 46628. Online condolences can be offered with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.