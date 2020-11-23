1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" McCurdie
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth

“Betty” McCurdie

May 14, 1934 - Nov. 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Elizabeth T. “Betty” McCurdie, 86 years old, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in her home. Betty was born on May 14, 1934 in Soren Scotland to the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Torrence) Quig. On July 27, 1955 in Old Cumnock, Scotland Betty married Cathcart McCurdie, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Chrissy Sneddon and Margaret McClaren; as well as brothers, Donald, Robert, William, and David Quig.

Betty is survived by her son, Gilbert McCurdie of South Bend, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend. Pastor Taylor Hall will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10766 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit the family from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elizabeth T. McCurdie may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnette St., South Bend, IN 46614 or South Bend Animal Control, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend, IN 46628. Online condolences can be offered with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Graveside service
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved