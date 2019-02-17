Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Parish
56405 Mayflower Rd
South Bend, IN
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Parish
56405 Mayflower Rd
South Bend, IN
Elizabeth "Betty" Meiszberg


Elizabeth "Betty" Meiszberg Obituary
Elizabeth “Betty” Meiszberg

March 21, 1934 - Feb. 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Ann Meiszberg, 84, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Memorial Hospital South Bend surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was born March 21, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Anton and Edith (Roliff) Tschida, the fourth of six children. On March 2, 1957, Elizabeth married Robert J. Meiszberg at St. Mary's Catholic Church in South Bend. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert; children, Nancy (Michael) Gray of St. Louis, MO, Sandy (Paul) Holubeck of South Bend, IN, Bob (Tammie) Meiszberg of South Bend, IN, and Michael (Julie) Meiszberg of Granger, IN; sisters, Frances Marcin, Margaret Nicholas, and Annabelle Reinseth; grandchildren, Ryan Meiszberg, Kathy Gray Barnett, Kailyn Meiszberg, Matt Gray, Brett Meiszberg, Kassidy Meiszberg, and Karsen Meiszberg; and great-grandson, Casey. Elizabeth was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Tschida, and sister, Barbara Neff. Fondly known as Betty, she spent many years as a homemaker. Family was very important to her; she especially loved the time with her grandchildren. She played on a bowling league in her younger years and enjoyed bingo, sewing, gardening, and trips to the casino with her husband. Betty liked to cook and specialized in Hungarian dishes. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Parish, 56405 Mayflower Rd., South Bend. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 am; burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Parish. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
