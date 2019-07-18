Elizabeth (Baab)



Nifong



Feb. 13, 1926 - July 16, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Elizabeth (Baab) Nifong, 93, long-time resident of Elkhart, passed away at 8:50 pm, Tuesday, July 16 at the Center for Hospice Care of Elkhart.



Elizabeth was born on Feb. 13, 1926 in Hinchman, MI to the late George Baab and Marie (Diener) Baab and was one of 8 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. Elizabeth was married to Floyd K. Nifong on December 28, 1944 in Berrien Springs, MI. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2008 in Elkhart, IN. She dedicated her life to being a homemaker, loving and enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved God with all her heart and served faithfully at New Life Baptist Church of Osceola, IN. She is survived by daughter, Stacy (Tim) McCarty of Warsaw, IN and son, Bruce (Megan Chambers) Nifong of Sudbury, MA; grandchildren, Lorra Roberts of South Bend, IN, Caleb (Brianna) McCarty of Cleveland, OH, Aaron (Dorothy) McCarty of Seattle, WA, Hannah McCarty of Warsaw, IN, Jason McCarty, also of Warsaw, IN, Aire, James, and Christopher Nifong of Sudbury, MA; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn Weidner, Theo McCarty, and Libby McCarty.



Visitation will be held on July 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart, IN. The Funeral Service will be delivered at the funeral home following the visitation. Pastor Mike Cramer from the New Life Baptist Church will preside. Burial will follow at Rice Cemetery, Elkhart, IN. Online condolences may be sent at www.wmzfh.com.



Memorial contributions may be given to the New Life Baptist Church, 11593 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019